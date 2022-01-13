'Red Notice': Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot-starrer Set To Get A Sequel; All You Need To Know

As the 2021 American action comedy film, Red Notice garnered immense love from the audience, they are eagerly awaiting more updates from the makers to know whether they will be returning with a sequel or a spin-off of the film or not. It was recently revealed that the creator of the film, Rawson Marshall Thurber has begun writing the same.

Red Notice featured Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the lead with many other stars in pivotal roles. The movie was earlier planned for release by Universal Pictures but it was acquired by Netflix for distribution. It hit the theatres on 5 November 2021 before streaming on the OTT platform on 12 November 2021. The movie was a hit among the audience and it even became the most-watched film within 28 days of its release on Netflix.

Is Red Notice getting a sequel?

According to the reports by Deadline, it was recently unveiled that the sequel to the most-loved Netflix movie, Red Notice, was in the works and it was also revealed that the sequel was in the early stages of putting together a back to back shoot of the film. Adding to it, it was also mentioned that the production is expected to begin in 2023 depending on the dates and schedules of the actors. While the OTT platform, Netflix hasn't released any official statement regarding the sequel, the sources of the outlet have revealed that Rawson Marshall Thurber has begun writing the script. They also revealed that their plan is to bring back the trio of Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot together for the sequel and even add new stars to the cast.

More about Red Notice

The movie followed the story of an Interpol agent who is on the journey to catch the world's most wanted thief. The movie stars many actors essaying prominent roles namely Dwayne Johnson as John Hartley, Ryan Reynolds as Nolan Booth, Gal Gadot as Sarah Black / The Bishop, Ritu Arya as Inspector Urvashi Das, Chris Diamantopoulos as Sotto Voce, Vincenzo Amato as Director Gallo, Rafael Petardi as Security Chief Ricci, Ivan Mbakop as Tambwe, and others. Additionally, Ed Sheeran and Daniel Bernhardt were also seen in the film in cameo roles.

Image: Red Notice Official Poster