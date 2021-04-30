Jamie Dornan's Quiz: How Well Do You Truly Know Fifty Shades' 'Christian Grey'?

Jamie Dornan will be ringing in his 39th birthday very soon. Apart from playing the part of the charismatic yet enigmatic Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades film trilogy, the actor's work spans across genres and tonalities. If you're someone who thinks that he/she is a Jamie Dornan fan and know Jamie Dornan's movies and other pieces of trivia about him, they can find out how well do they know their Christian Grey by taking Jamie Dornan's quiz below. Read on and test your knowledge right away.

Jamie Dornan's quiz:

1) What is Jamie Dornan's Zodiac Sign?

a) Libra

b) Virgo

c) Taurus

d) Cancer

2) Which film saw Jamie Dornan and Sebastian Stan share screen space quite recently?

a) The Siege of Jadotville

b) Endings, Beginnings

c) Fifty Shades Freed

d) None of the above

3) Which most recent film saw Jamie Dornan step into the shoes of a "Boy Next Door" archetype?

a) Wild Mountain Thyme

b) Flying Home

c) Belfast

d) None of the above

4) What is Jamie Dornan's Net Worth estimated to be?

a) Between US $5-10 Million

b) Between US $10-15 Million

c) Between US $15-20 Million

d) No information regarding his fortune has been made available as yet.

5) Which one from the following list of cities is Jamie Dornan's place of birth?

a) Belfast

b) Utah

c) Los Angeles

d) No official data regarding Jamie Dornan's place is birth is available online, for reasons best known to Dornan and the team.

6) Who plays the mother to the character played by Jamie Dornan in Fifty Shades Of Grey?

a) Rita Ora

b) Dakota Johnson

c) Marcia Gay Harden

d) None of the above

7) Jamie Dornan is a former underwear model. Which of the following brands has he modelled for?

a) Calvin Klein

b) Dior

c) Armani

d) All Of The Above

8) Which one from the following list of films sees Jamie Dornan as a businessman who must get hold of a pigeon in order to crack a deal of a lifetime?

a) Flying Home

b) Synchronic

c) My Dinner With Herve

d) Fifty Shades Darker

9) Which Sci-Fi film sees Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie share screen space?

a) Fifty Shades Freed

b) Belfast

c) Synchronic

d) Flying Home

10) What is the name of the Folk band that he was a part of before his acting days?

a) Sons Of Anarchy

b) Bucket Of Love

c) Love For The Almighty

d) Sons Of Jim

11) Which one from the following list of personalities is Jamie Dornan married to?

a) Amelia Warner

b) Kiera Knightley

c) Dakota Johnson

d) Jamie Dornan is very much single

12) Which one from the following list of celebrities was Jamie Dornan's roommate once upon a time?

a) Jon Hamm

b) Paul Walker

c) Eddie Redmayne

d) Jeremy Renner

13) One of Jamie Dornan's movies is a historical drama. Who is that film based on?

a) Marie Antoinette

b) Irene Adler

c) Queen Elizabeth 2

d) Princess Diana

14) Who was Jamie Dornan contending with for the part of Christian Grey?

a) Mark Hamill

b) Chris Evans

c) Chris Hemsworth

d) Charlie Hunnam

15) What sport did Jamie Dornan play as a college-going individual?

a) Rugby

b) Football

c) Cricket

d) Ludo

Answers: 1-c, 2-b, 3-a, 4-b, 5-a, 6-c, 7-d, 8-a, 9-c, 10-d, 11-a, 12-c, 13-a, 14-d, 15-a

Disclaimer: The above information regarding Jamie Dornan's Net worth has been sourced from a third-party portal. The website does not guarantee the accuracy of the same.