Jamie Foxx, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau To Star In Action-thriller 'God Is A Bullet'

God Is A Bullet is an upcoming action-thriller Hollywood movie directed by Nick Cassavetes. It is based on the novel of the same name by Boston Teran. Now, the project has got its lead cast including a few A-listers from the industry. Read below for more.

Jamie Foxx, Nikolaj Coster-Waldua to star in 'God is a Bullet'

Deadline revealed that Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx (Ray), Emmy-nominee Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones), Golden Globe-nominee January Jones (Mad Men), Maika Monroe (It Follows), and Andrew Dice Clay (Entourage) are set to star in God Is A Bullet. The movie is written and to be directed by The Notebook helmer, Nick Cassavetes. The pre-production work has already commenced in Mexico City and production is scheduled to begin on May 24, 2021, with all safety protocols.

God Is A Bullet follows vice detective Bob Hightower, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldua, who finds his ex-wife and daughter are kidnapped by a satanic cult. Frustrated by the sloppy official investigations, he quits the force, gets tattoos, and infiltrates the cult to hunt down the cult leader with the help of the cult’s only female victim escapee, Case Hardin, essayed by Maika Monroe. Jamie Foxx is expected to portray the pivotal supporting role of ‘The Ferryman’ in the movie.

Michael Mendelsohn from Patriot Pictures and Don Allen will produce the film. Kim H. Winther and Jim Steele are co-producing. Executive producers are Sidney Kimmel, Chuck Pacheco, Paul Johansson, and Natalie Perrotta. The project will be fully financed by Mendelsohn’s Union Patriot Capital Management. XYZ Films will handle the worldwide sales.

Director Nick Cassavetes talked about his upcoming film. He said that he is excited to get God Is A Bullet into production with his friend and producer/financier, Michael Mendelsohn. The filmmaker mentioned that it is a “magnificent, ultra-dark” work that is somehow both intensely frightening and literate, inspired by true events, with the “most amazing” cast of actors.

Jamie Foxx will next be seen in the comedy sports film All-Star Weekend, which he also directs. Nikolaj Coster-Waldua’s upcoming project is the Icelandic-Danish historical survival movie Against the Ice. Maika Monroe was seen in The Education of Fredrick Fitzell. January Jones’ last big-screen project was 2015 released Unity. Stand-up comedian and musician Andrew Dice Clay was part of A Star Is Born (2018).

