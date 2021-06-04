Jamie Foxx Talks About Hosting Musical Game Show 'Beat Shazam'; Says ''I Am Happy''

Comedian Jamie Foxx hosted game show, Beat Shazam's fourth season premiered on June 3, 2021. The television musical game show airs on Fox and also stars October Gonzalez and Jamie's daughter Corinne Foxx. Talking about his experience on hosting Beat Shazam, Jamie Foxx told Essence, "I’m happy that the world opened up like that". Created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble, the game show is produced by Jeff Apploff, Mark Burnett, Rich Riley, Lauren Zalaznick and Barry Poznick.

During Jamie Foxx's recent interview with Essence, alongside his daughter Corinne Foxx, the former shared the BTS of signing the show. He said that a year ago, he told his manager that everybody’s going to do a game show. He further added that the world has changed. Jamie Foxx said that in olden times, one used to do movies and one had a scarf around their neck and one could only do those things.

Furthermore, he shared that the world is opening up now. It’s about not just one's talent but their brand. Foxx had also told his manager that the right game show was going to be huge. Foxx revealed that he and Corinne signed the show because their game show's format was just right.

Talking about Beat Shazam, Jamie Foxx said that the show is music, fun, and family. He further shared that he was happy to be doing the game show and winning the Oscar at the same time. He added that earlier, he used to sit back at home and think about things he wanted to do and now he is actually doing those things. He also shared that it is great to have his daughter working with him on the show.

Beat Shazam's season three that aired from May 20, 2019, to December 9, 2019, averaged 3.2 million viewers each week. The game show also ranked among summer’s Top 25 broadcast programs among adults 18-49, according to Deadline. The first season of the musical game show premiered on May 25, 2017. The season was renewed by Fox on July 12, 2017, which premiered on May 29, 2018. On August 21, 2018, the series was renewed for a third season that premiered on May 20, 2019.

