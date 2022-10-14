Jamie Lee Curtis And Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunite 28 Years After 'True Lies'

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis were loved by the fans for their prolific performance in the 1994 American spy action comedy film True Lies. And now, after nearly three decades, the duo recently reunited at Curtis’ hand-and-footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. At the event, Arnold Schwarzenegger reflected on how people always considered Curtis as a supporting actor in the film.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reunites with Jamie Lee Curtis after 28 years

According to People, it was recently revealed that Arnold Schwarzenegger attended Jamie Lee Curtis’ hand-and-footprint ceremony and reflected on the latter’s stellar acting talent. He went on to add how she was considered a supporting actor in the film True Lies, however, she was the female lead. "When you go online and you check out Jamie Lee Curtis, you can see all the wonderful things they're saying about her. But there's always one thing that really pisses me off, and that is when they say that she is a supporting actress in the movie True Lies. Because she wasn't supporting — she was the female lead. She was the star. She was starring with me," he said. Furthermore, Schwarzenegger explained that Curtis is the most extraordinary actor and said, “This is a serious, serious player that can kick some serious a**.”

More about True Lies

Written and directed by James Cameron, the movie featured Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis as the lead playing the role of Harry Tasker and Helen Tasker respectively. The movie is based on the 1991 French comedy film La Totale! And revolves around the life of a U.S. government agent who struggles to balance his life as a spy and family. Other noted actors in the cast included Tom Arnold as Albert "Gib" Gibson, Art Malik as Salim Abu Aziz, Bill Paxton as Simon, Tia Carrere as Juno Skinner, Eliza Dushku as Dana Tasker, etc.

