Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman & Others React To Kanye West’s Removed Tweet

Amid numerous controversies, Kanye West again landed in trouble for his latest social media post that was recently labelled as ‘antisemitic’ by the American Defamation League and many others. While the rapper continues to face backlash for his now-deleted post claiming that Jesus was a Jew, many celebrities namely Sarah Silverman, Jamie Lee Curtis and others slammed Kanye West and stated that his words hurt and incited violence.

Celebrities respond to Kanye West’s ‘antisemitic’ post

Kanye West recently took to his official Twitter and Instagram handle and tweeted “Jesus is Jew” which created a massive buzz on the internet in no time. A Meta spokesperson later confirmed that the company deleted all the offensive content from Kanye's Instagram account. On the other hand, Jamie Lee Curtis reacted to the tweet stating how his words hurt and incited violence. She went on to add that the holiest day in Judaism was last week and mentioned how a threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. She signed off by urging the rapper to stop. Curtis stated, “The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop.” (sic)

The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in a genocide. Your words hurt and incite violence. You are a father. Please stop. pic.twitter.com/8iFuKwwspw — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) October 9, 2022

Even Sarah Silverman took to her official Twitter handle and reflected on the loud silence over Kanye West allegedly threatening Jewish people through his latest tweet. She wrote, “Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on Twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud.” (sic)

Kanye threatened the Jews yesterday on twitter and it’s not even trending. Why do mostly only Jews speak up against Jewish hate? The silence is so loud — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) October 9, 2022

Meanwhile, The Black-Jewish Entertainment Alliance called the rapper’s comment ‘hurtful, offensive and wrong’ and issued a statement that read, “They perpetuate stereotypes that have been the basis for discrimination and violence against Jews for thousands of years. Words like this tear at the fabric of the Black-Jewish relationship. The Black and Jewish communities must stand together through incidents like this to make clear that trafficking in hateful stereotypes is unacceptable — and that the words of one entertainer do not reflect the views of an entire community.”

Image: AP