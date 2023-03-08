Jamie Lee Curtis Declines Invitation To Oscar Dinner; Here's Why

The Halloween actress Jamie Lee Curtis recently opened up and talked about declining the invite to the Oscars dinner and her response has been making rounds on the Internet. She revealed that she does not like to stay up late, following which she chose to skip and not attend the Oscar nominees' dinner. However, last month she did attend the luncheon for the Oscar nominees.

In a special interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Curtis said, "There is a nominees dinner, an Academy Award nominees private dinner on Thursday night that starts at 7:30 p.m., and I have declined." She further added, "Now you might say, 'Jamie, you're nominated for an Academy Award, you're going to be in the room with only nominees for the Academy Award, and I have declined.' Why? Because mommy goes to bed early."

She then continued by saying, "Cause 7:30 p.m. is going to be 9 before we get food, and you know what? There is nothing good happening with me after 9 p.m., Nothing, zero!"

Jamie Lee Curtis on her Oscar nomination

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress was happy to share a memorable link with her late mother after she was nominated for this year's Oscars in the same category as her mother Janet Leigh.

While speaking about this to People, she said, "I mean, I knew it, I was aware of it. I never thought that would happen. Like my parents and their fame and their stardom was so legendary that I’ve never felt like I would be anywhere near the level. It’s a beautiful link. It’s a lineage link.".

This year, Jamie has been nominated in the category of best supporting actress for her role in the movie Everything Everywhere All at Once and it will be her ever first Oscar if she wins. In 1961, her mother was also nominated in the category, but she lost to actress Shirley Jones.