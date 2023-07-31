Jamie Lee Curtis Defends Daughter Against Transphobic Remarks: It Is My Job...

Jamie Lee Curtis has been honouring her daughter Ruby ever since she publicly came out as transgender in 2020. The actress even made a post paying tribute to her youngest daughter and said she was a proud mom. Now, she has again spoken in her daughter's favour. Recently, Jamie lent her support to Ruby after she received transphobic hate.

Jamie Lee Curtis recently talked about her role as a mother to her transgender daughter.

Curtis showed her support to Ruby.

Ruby is Jamie Lee Curtis's youngest child.

Jamie Lee Curtis says it is her job to defend her daughter

The Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis has always supported her daughter Ruby. Recently, in an interview with Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough, Jamie opened up about protecting her daughter. She said that life is all about love and she deeply loves her daughter Ruby. However, people have questioned her and said, "You’re so great to accept her love."

(Jamie Lee Curtis is mother to daughter Ruby who came out as transgender at 27 | Image: @PopBase/Twitter)

She further added, "What are you talking about? This is my daughter, this human being has come to me and said, 'This is who I am'." Jamie continued by saying that it is her job to welcome her child with open arms and, "I will fight and defend her right to exist to anyone who claims that she doesn’t. And there are those people."

Jamie Lee Curtis and her daughters

Jamie Lee Curtis has two daughters - Annie and Ruby - with her husband Christopher Guest. Ruby is a video editor by profession and works as a gamer on YouTube. After she came out to her parents, they welcomed her and accepted her the way she has been. Curtis further took pride. In an interview with AARP The Magazine, she said, "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby."