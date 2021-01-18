Jamie Lynn Spears Blames Elon Musk & Tesla For 'cat Deaths' In Series Of Posts

Jamie Lynn Spears, the actor, musician, and the sister of Britney Spears has called out Elon Musk and his car-making company, Tesla, in her now-deleted Instagram post. Jamie Lynn Spears' Instagram Post about Elon Musk's Tesla, as per an article on TMZ.com, implied that the car making firm is a secret cat killer. She called them that because, as per her currently non-existent Instagram post, she alleged that an undisclosed number of cats have lost their lives as a result of their accidents with Tesla cars which they did not see coming. The videos and posts that were deleted by Jamie Lynn Spears are available on TMZ.

What did the report say?

The very same report, which claimed that Spears suggested that Tesla should be able to emit sounds that are audible enough for animals on the road, who can then take the cue and clear the way. Additionally, she also said that human error and ignorance is also something that must be taken into consideration. On the other hand, Elon Musk or the officials that represent him are yet to respond.

What is Jamie Lynn Spears up to now

On the work front, Jamie Lynn Spears was last seen in the Netflix Original series, Sweet Magnolias. In Sweet Magnolias, she was seen essaying the character of Noreen Fitzgibbons, a nurse who is looking to restart her life as the second wife to Chris Klein's Bill Townsend. The affair between Spears' Noreen and Klein's Townsend is what causes Bill and his first wife/the mother of his two children, Maddie (played by JoAnna Garcia) to part ways. She is seen as a series regular and mainly with Klein's Townsend, who is also looking to rebuild his life with Noreen and their baby that's on the way. Details regarding her other/upcoming projects, if any, are yet to be revealed.

Elon Musk, on the other hand, as is known to many, very recently surpassed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos as the wealthiest person on earth. Musk took the title away from Bezos after his equity shares saw a one-of-a-kind surge in prices. In order to justify his need for money, Musk tweeted out the following:

