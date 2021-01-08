Wave Of New 'Signal' Signups As Elon Musk Asks Followers To Switch From WhatsApp

WhatsApp, the encrypted messaging app that sells itself as a privacy-focused service is changing its terms of service and forcing users to share personal data with Facebook, its parent company. On Wednesday, Whatsapp in an announcement said that its users have to agree to let Facebook and its subsidiaries to collect WhatsApp data including users' phone numbers, contacts' phone numbers, locations, and more. By February 8, if users do not agree they will lose access.

This move evoked users to switch to smaller encrypted messaging apps such as Signal and Telegram and delete their WhatsApp accounts.

Tesla Inc. and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk recommended the users to switch services, tweeting 'Use Signal'.

Use Signal — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

After Musk tweet, encrypted messaging app Signal received the wave of new users and the flooding sign-ups delayed sending out the verification codes that are needed to activate new user accounts.

Verification codes are currently delayed across several providers because so many new people are trying to join Signal right now (we can barely register our excitement). We are working with carriers to resolve this as quickly as possible. Hang in there. — Signal (@signalapp) January 7, 2021

On Wednesday, Musk seemed to have criticized Facebook as bearing responsibility for the rioters who attacked the US Capitol, via meme.

This is called the domino effect pic.twitter.com/qpbEW54RvM — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 7, 2021

A WhatsApp spokeswoman reportedly said that the change was to allow businesses to store WhatsApp chats by basically using Facebook's broader infrastructure. However, he didn't explain why the platform decided to make changes.

Mike Butcher also tweeted and said as Whatsapp will share it's users personal information, the only way out is to leave service and switch to Signal or Telegram.

WhatsApp will share its users' personal information, including phone numbers, IP addresses, contacts, & more with Facebook from Feb. 8, according to the new T&Cs. No opt-out. The only way to object is to leave the service & move to a service like Signal or Telegram. https://t.co/FbGcq5T3JB — Mike Butcher (@mikebutcher) January 6, 2021

Elon Musk- World's Richest Person

Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon’s Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest person, according to Bloomberg. A 6% rise in Tesla shares on January 7 lifted the value of Musk’s stock holdings and options by $10 billion, taking his net worth to about $191 billion. A more modest rise of less than 2 per cent lifted Bezos’ Amazon shares by about $3 billion, putting his net worth at approximately $187 billion.

WhatsApp new policy explained

“WhatsApp is updating its terms and privacy policy,” reads the notification that popped up on the app. The changes will come into effect from February 8, 2021, onwards. It is also important to know that WhatsApp new policy notification was sent to both Android and iOS users. As you may have read the notification, the key updates were quite noticeable. The updated WhatsApp Privacy Policy mentions processing of user data, how businesses can use Facebook hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats, and how the company partners with Facebook. If you did not choose to agree to WhatsApp new policy, you will no longer be able to use their services from Feb 8.