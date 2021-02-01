Jane Fonda Receives COVID-19 Vaccine, Shares Picture On Social Media

Hollywood veteran and activist Jane Fonda said she has received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. The 83-year-old two-time Oscar winner took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself receiving the vaccine.

"Got vaccinated today! Yay! It doesn't hurt. #vaccine," Fonda captioned her picture. Within a few hours of sharing the picture, Jane's post received over 1 lakh likes. One user wrote, "So glad! We need you on this earth! You bring Joy to us!!!". Another said, "if mama Jane does it, I feel safe."

The actor joins the growing list of famous names like Harrison Ford, Samuel L Jackson, Steve Martin, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sean Penn, Tyler Perry in the US and Ian McKellen, Joan Collins, Judi Dench, David Attenborough, Tom Jones, Hugh Bonneville in the UK to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Fonda's post comes a week after it was announced that she would be receiving the Cecil B DeMille Award at the 2021 Golden Globes ceremony on February 28.

(With PTI inputs)

