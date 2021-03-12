Janina Gavankar Throws Light Upon Meghan Markle's Struggles After Her Oprah Interview

Janina Gavankar has come forward to defend her close friend and former Suits actor, Meghan Markle. Janina disclosed in an interview with This Morning, that there are multiple texts and messages that support Meghan Markle's claims about her mental distress. Janina shared that she watched the Oprah interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. She shared that they felt relieved calling it a "new era". She said that things are new now and they are feeling free.

Further in her interview, Janina said that Meghan has always been an open person and that she had reached out to her friends and family about her challenges. She also said that Meghan had assured them that the royal family would take a stance on Meghan's bullying. Janina said that the royal family members as well as the staff knew all about Meghan's distress.

Talking about Meghan's struggles, Janina Gavankar said that Meghan started to isolate herself from others. She said, "We watched as a wall was built around her". Expressing her views on the matter, she said that she was very angry but was stopped from making any comments by Meghan.

Oprah Interview: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry open up

For the unversed, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, in a candid interview with Oprah, opened up about their decision to leave the Royal Family. Harry spoke about his concerns regarding history repeating itself and the way he lost his mother, Princess Diana. He said that his concerns increased when the factors race and social media were added to the mix.

Meghan Markle opened up about her mental distress. She also spoke about the racial hate she received ever since she got engaged to the prince. She shared about the amount of racism she faced when she was expecting her son, Archie. She said that people were concerned about Archie's skin colour, which disturbed her.

The Royal Family's statement on Meghan Markle's Interview

The Royal Family released a statement on March 9, 2021, acknowledging Meghan Markle's interview. The statement read that the family was sad to know about the extent of troubles that Meghan Marle and Prince Harry had to go through in the previous years. Addressing the racism faced by Meghan, the statement read that it was "particularly concerning". The family stated that matters would be solved privately and that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would always be "beloved members of the royal family".

Janina Gavankar expressed that she had mixed feelings about the statement. She said that she was happy to know that the royal addressed the interview. But, she was disappointed to note that while the family claimed to have different recollections, Harry and Meghan had to live through the hate.