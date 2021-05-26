Jared Leto Gets Into Character As WeWork CEO Adam Neumann While Filming For 'WeCrashed'

Hollywood stars Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway were recently spotted filming for their upcoming web series titled WeCrashed. Jared Leto was spotted in his character as WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, while Anne Hathaway portrayed his onscreen wife Rebekah Neumann. The 49-year-old actor's latest look has got people intrigued about his character in WeCrashed, which will be released on Apple TV+.

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway spotted filming for WeCrashed

According to a report by Daily Mail, new photos have emerged from the sets of the upcoming Apple TV+ series titled WeCrashed which features Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the lead. The pictures show Jared as WeWork CEO Adam Neumann, and the actor could be seen in a casual avatar wearing a pair of jeans, a t-shirt, jacket, and a beanie. In the scene, Anne Hathway, who portrays Rebekah Neumann, was walking on the streets of New York with an amused smile, while Leto followed her, trying to engage her in a conversation with a half-eaten banana in his hand.

The filming for the upcoming web series is currently taking place in Queens, New York. While the two actors had completely different demeanors during the scene, their outfits were pretty similar. Anne also could be seen rocking a casual outfit, including an olive green coat, a grey beanie, and black tights.

More about WeCrashed

WeCrashed is an upcoming drama miniseries based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork by Wondery. The show will follow the greed-filled rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the world's most valuable startups, and the narcissists whose chaotic love made it all possible. Lee Eisenberg will serve as showrunner as well as co-write and executive produce the limited series for Apple TV+.

WeWork is a tech-friendly shared workspace real estate company, which was hatched by Adam Neumann and friend Miguel McKelvey back when they founded co-working space Greendesk. Neumann's wife Rebekah was named the company's chief brand and impact officer as well. The show will see actor Kyle Marvin portraying the character of WeWork's co-founder Miguel McKelvey.

Image - Jared Leto's Official Instagram Account

