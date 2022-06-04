Jared Leto Joins Morbius Meme Fest With A Hilarious Video Hinting At Movie Sequel; Watch

Sony and Marvel introduced fans to Jared Leto as the new anti-hero in the villain verse called Morbius. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the film showed the actor's ambitious experiment to cure his rare blood disease, which in turn transforms him into a living vampire with an uncontrollable thirst for human blood. While the trailer of the film was a huge hit among the audience, the film somehow failed to impress the Marvel fanatics for its execution, writing, storyline, and more. While numerous fans began a hilarious meme fest online, even Jared Leto joined them and dropped a hilarious video of himself on social media. Take a look.

Jared Leto joins Morbius meme fest

Jared Leto recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a video clip in which the person who is holding the camera walks toward him while the actor is reading something. As the camera person zooms in to reveal what Leto is reading, it is unveiled that he is reading the Morbuis 2 script.

What time is it? pic.twitter.com/IuWR72WCc9 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) June 3, 2022

While the video was fake, it featured the title of the sequel to the Morbius film as 'Morbius 2: It's Morbin' Time.' The moment he dropped the video online taking a dig at his own film, numerous fans commented under the same by either adding laughing emojis or sharing other similar memes. Have a look-

Made on a budget of $75 million, the film introduces a new anti-hero to Marvel played by Jared Leto. Apart from him, the film also featured Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, and Tyrese Gibson. The film revolved around a renowned biochemist who accidentally turns himself into a deadly vampire whilst trying to cure himself of a rare blood disease. As per several media outlets, Morbius experienced a low-box office collection as compared to the other Marvel ventures that came out in recent years.

