'Morbius' Director Reacts To Low Ratings For Marvel Film; 'I Am Also Proud Of What I Do'

The hype around witnessing Jared Leto in a full-fledged Marvel character was reflected in Morbius' box office collection. Although the film did not manage to surpass its latest superhero flicks like Spider-Man: No Way Home, it attracted a considerable amount of audience to theatres across the world. In India, where the film was released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, it minted around Rs 8-9 crore in its three-day opening weekend.

However, the film fell short of expectations as critics and Marvel fanatics alike gave it poor ratings making Morbius one of the lowest-rated Marvel films. Responding to the same, director Daniel Espinosa recalled one of his films that had also failed to impress the audience.

Morbius director on film's low ratings

In an interview with Insider, Daniel Espinosa recalled the experience with his first feature film which was a 'small movie titled Babylon Disease. The director quipped, ''I remember one day going home on the subway and I had a few drinks so I was a bit drunk. Someone nudged me on the train and said, ‘I have to tell you what’s wrong with the second scene in your feature,’'' Espinosa responded to the person by simply saying, ''Well, okay''.

He further added, ''The point I’m making is that it’s a strange thing to make something that is so public,'' Espinosa further revealed that he has a 'lot of self-hatred' that leads him to severely criticise his own work. On the optimistic side, he added, '' I’m always trying to focus on being better. But I am also proud of what I do. There are parts in all of my movies that I’m really proud of.”

Made on a budget of $75 million, the film introduces a new anti-hero to Marvel played by Jared Leto. Apart from him, the film also featured Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris and Tyrese Gibson. The film revolved around a renowned biochemist who accidentally turns himself into a deadly vampire whilst trying to cure himself of a rare blood disease. As per WeGotThisCovered, Morbius is headed towards a low-box office collection as compared to the other Marvel ventures that came out in recent years.