Jared Leto Opens Up On Potential Morbius-Spider-Man Crossover; "Tom Holland Is Amazing"

The Marvel Cinematic Universe seemingly has a lot of surprises for its fans as the banner is set to introduce a fresh set of superheroes. MCU's last outing, Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home, saw the cameo of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's versions of the web-slinger. With the forthcoming projects, fans are now speculating some more cameos and are thrilled to watch them on the big screen. Well, not just fans, but MCU actors have also been discussing some potential crossovers for the past few months.

The MCU is all set to unleash its brand new supervillain Morbius in the forthcoming movie starring Jared Leto. As the character is known to be Spider-Man's nemesis, fans are speculating a Tom Holland cameo in the upcoming flick. Jared Leto recently addressed such speculations and expressed his wish to share the "ring" with Tom Holland's Spidey.

Notably, Jaret Leto recently graced the red carpet at the Critic's Choice Awards. On the red carpet, the actor spoke to Entertainment Tonight regarding his upcoming film Morbius. The actor revealed he is extremely excited for the viewers to watch the film as it is a new character in the MCU. As Morbius is a spinoff set in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, Jared Leto was asked if there is a Peter Parker cameo in his upcoming film. Speaking on the same, the House Of Gucci star expressed his wish to share the screen space with Tom Holland.

He said, "I'll tell you, I would love to get in the ring with Spider-Man. I think Tom Holland is amazing and we'd make quite a dynamic duo."

However, the actor did not confirm the cameo and, in fact, said a straight "no" when he was asked about it.

The rumours about Spider-Man's cameo surfaced after the trailer of Morbius was released. The trailer teased a wall-crawler cameo, which fans speculated might be Holland. Moreover, keeping in mind the latest Spider-Man outing, fans are expecting yet another crossover.

More about Morbius

The upcoming film Morbius follows Dr Michael Morbius, whose attempt to cure himself of a rare blood disease, transforms into a curse. The film stars Jared Leto in the lead role alongside Adria Anjona, Michael Keaton, Jared Harris and more. The film is set to hit the theatre screens on April 1, 2022.

Image: AP