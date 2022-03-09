'Morbius' Trailer: Watch Jared Leto's Constant Struggle Between Cure And Curse

Just a few weeks before the release of Sony's upcoming villain-centric film Morbius, the makers dropped the intriguing trailer of the film. Starring Jared Leto as the Living Vampire, the much-awaited film is part of the universe inhabited by Tom Hardy’s Venom and is expected to expand Sony’s cinematic universe of Spider-Man characters.

The official synopsis of the forthcoming film read, "Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, the darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?"

Morbius makers drop a new trailer

Now, the new trailer gives a detailed account of Dr Michael Morbius' (Leto) journey from a child with a deadly degenerative disease to a renowned scientist who is willing to do anything to find a cure. Unfortunately, in a bid to find a cure for the disease, that turns him into a blood-thirsty vampire by a curse. However, Morbius’ curse comes with a few perks, such as enhanced strength, speed, reflexes, and even teleportation abilities. So, could it be considered a true cure for all of humanity’s diseases?

Apart from Jared, the trailer also shifts its focus to his long-term friend Milo (Matt Smith), who also, unfortunately, suffers from that same degenerative disease. The video shows how the two men built their friendship through the pain they had to endure as children. That’s why Milo doesn’t seem very happy when Morbius refuses to share his cure, a decision that might lead the two men to fight for the power of the Living Vampire.

Earlier, in an interview with Variety, actor Jared Leto had spoken about his titular character Morbius and revealed that It’s a brilliant doctor, a researcher, who starts off trying to find a cure for a very rare disease that he has and about 1,000 other people in the world have. He further claimed that he was interested in the role because he goes on this journey from death to finding a cure for this disease and becoming incredibly healthy.

Image: Instagram/morbiusmovie