Jared Leto Reveals Bizarre Methods He Used To Prep For His Role In Film 'House Of Gucci'

Ridley Scott's House Of Gucci, based on the book, The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, written by Sara Gay Forden was released earlier this month and received mixed reviews. The movie followed Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) in the late 1970s, portraying her connection to the Gucci family and business. Jared Leto, who is known for method acting, shared how he prepared for the role of Paolo Gucci in the film.

Jared Leto reveals on preparation for his role in House Of Gucci

During an interview with The Playlist, Jared Leto explained how he prepared for his role of Paolo Gucci in the movie. The actor explained his preparation by comparing his endeavours to that of Italian food and said, "I did it all. I was snorting lines of arrabbiata sauce by the middle of this movie, I had olive oil for blood. This was a deep dive I did. If you took a biopsy of my skin, it would come back as parmesan cheese! This is my love letter to Italy. "

Leto added, "There was a lot of work and preparation, and yes, I had an Italian accent, and I enjoyed and embraced that and lived in that space as much as I could, and for as long as I possibly could. I climbed into that creative cave and came out through the bowels and intestines into the esophagus of the one and only Paolo Gucci."

Meanwhile, the Gucci family is not happy with the movie House Of Gucci and released a statement slamming the cast and the story of the flick. As per Variety, the heirs of Aldo Gucci, who was chairman of the Gucci fashion house from 1953 to 1986, have issued a statement saying they are 'a bit disconcerted' about what they claim is their inaccurate portrayal in Ridley Scott's drama.

The statement read, "The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci — president of the company for 30 years [played by Al Pacino in the film] — and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them."

House Of Gucci follows Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) and Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), as their romance transforms into a fight for control of the Italian fashion brand Gucci. The movie also stars Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.

(Image: Instagram/@houseofguccimovie)