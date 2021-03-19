Jared Leto's New '30 Seconds To Mars' T-shirt Brings Joker's 'Justice League' Meme To Life

DC fans went hysterical on the internet when they witnessed Jared Leto's character Joker bring one of the Justice League memes "We Live in a Society" back to life in Zack Snyder's Justice League when he utters the line to his nemesis Batman played by Ben Affleck. Even though the scene did not make the cut in the film but it seems that Jared Leto wants to highlight the meme again and has released a brand new merch on his thirty seconds to Mars website that has Joker's words printed on it.

Jared Leto's new merch highlights Joker's Justice League Meme

According to Comicbook, the website which has information and merch related to Jared's rockband Thirty seconds to Mars recently launched a new plain black T-shirt with the phrase "We Live in a Society" printed on it. The website states that 50% of the sales proceeds will be donated to the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention a cause started by Zack Snyder himself and championed by the Snyder Cut fandom.

Zack Snyder reveals why the meme did not make it into the movie

In a previous interview with Brandon Davis, Zack Synder revealed that it was Jared's idea to include the phrase in the trailer but not in the final version of the movie. Zack said that they went back and forth with the idea and finally decided to not include it in the movie. Zack further added that the particular sequence was one of the extra bits that were shot between the clown prince of crime and Batman for Snyder's Justice League after WarnerMedia announced the film to the public.

Zack has previously mentioned in an interview with the New York Times that he added the particular scene in the trailer because he was aware of the fact that his Justice League will be the last film he will be directing for DCU and the scene is a part of a totally new ending for the film. Talking about the scene, Jack shared that he added this scene because he felt that it would be weird in the DCU if there is no meeting between Batman and Joker. He further added that when he brought it up with Jared and Ben they were up for it. He told Ben, "Let's just do it at my house in the backyard. Do not inform the studio about it as I am not going to pay you guys as I will just be shooting it myself."

Zack Snyder's Justice League released yesterday on March 18 and can be rented on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play, Hungama Play, Tata Sky, and YouTube in India.