Jared Leto's Video Of His Photobomb Moments Has A Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara Connection; Watch

Actor Jared Leto recently posted a video on his social media that is going viral over the internet. Apart from fans of Jared Leto, fans of Malayalam cinema are also loving this video, and the reason is that Jared Leto's video has a strong connection to the Malayalam film actors Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly.

Jared Leto's video and its connection to Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly

The video posted by Jared Leto is of a compilation of multiple pictures, in which he was clicked photobombing celebrities. Over the years, there have been a lot of times when Jared Leto has photobombed celebrities’ pictures, especially at events like award shows. An Instagrammer, who goes by the name ‘I Am The Echelon’ and ID ‘mars_unseenvids,’ compiled these pictures of the Dallas Buyers Club actor and made a video of it. For the audio of this fun compilation, the Instagrammer put up the song Kudukku from the Nivin Pauly-Nayanthara starrer film, Love Action Drama. Take a look at the video, shared by Jared Leto on his Twitter:

Reactions from the fans of Love Action Drama

As soon as people watched the video, they were in splits and replied to Jared about how funny it was. However, the fans of Malayalam cinema were more excited to hear Love Action Drama's Kudukku playing in the background. They replied to Jared Leto’s tweet expressing their surprise and excitement. Here are some of those tweets.

The film Love Action Drama was released in September 2019. Directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan, the film starred Nayanthara, Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, and Vineeth Sreenivasan in prominent roles. The music of this film is composed by Shaan Rahman. The song, Kudukku, featured in Jared Leto's video, is written by Manu Manjith and sung by Vineeth Sreenivasan. Among all the songs of Love Action Drama, Kudukku is the most popular one among the audience and fans. Its official video on YouTube has over 58 million views, as of 18 June 2021.

Jared Leto's work front

Jared Leto was last seen in the film The Little Things, which came out in January 2021. He had also featured in a brief scene in Zack Snyder's Justice League, which also released this year. Next, Jared Leto will be seen in the films House of Gucci, which is going to come out in 2021, and then in Morbius, which is scheduled to release in 2022.

Image: Jared Leto's Instagram / A still from Love Action Drama

