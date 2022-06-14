Jason Momoa & Eiza Gonzalez Split; Source Says, 'They're In Different Life Stages'

Hollywood stars Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez have reportedly called it quits weeks after their relationship rumours started doing the rounds. The former couple had been seeing each other since February, as per the grapevine. Momoa was seen attending the premiere of Eiza Gonzalez's movie Ambulance last month. However, the two did not walk the red carpet together.

Jason Momoa & Eiza Gonzalez part ways months after dating

As per a report by People, a source stated that Dune actor, 42, and Ambulance actor, 32, have parted ways. An insider was quoted as stating, "They're just very different people". The person added that the pair are "hoping they might work it out. They love each other very much having dated quietly for some time before it became public. They are in different life stages."

"Right now it’s not a very serious situation and they’re both just seeing where it goes,” the statement further mentioned. The Insider went on to state, "They’ve been spending time together when they can and making it work between their two busy schedules.”

Earlier, on May 14, a source confirmed to the publication that Jason and Eiza were dating. The source said, "They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X. He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place. They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet." As per reports, the duo started seeing each other after they were introduced to each other through a mutual friend.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's split

Jason Momoa and his ex-wife, actor Lisa Bonet had ended their 16-year relationship in January, this year. The former couple, via a joint statement, stated, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and loved. We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion is unwavering to this sacred life ... teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L (sic)". The two share daughter Lola and a son Nakoa-Wolf. Momoa also extended his heartfelt support to Bonet's daughter Zoe Kravitz for her latest film The Batman.