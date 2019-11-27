Justice League: Zack Snyder's Original Cut Of The Film Never Completed?

#ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a very big moment as fans from all over the world are pushing Warner Bros. to release the Snyder cut of the 2017 team-up movie Justice League. The version that hit the theatres was partly directed by Zack Snyder and the project was completed by Joss Whedon. Zack Snyder left the project due to his family complications and a personal tragedy. The movie he made was very different and the fans want to see it too. Earlier today, Zack Snyder also shared some unseen stills from his version of the film. The pictures he released were in black and white and we saw many unseen things. But it was reported that the Snyder cut was never completed.

Is The Snyder Cut Finished?

It was reported that Danny Elfman, in an interview with The Big Reviewski podcast, said that the Snyder cut of Justice League was never really finished. Danny Elfman is the music composer of Justice League. He added that if at all they have a part of Snyder cut, he does not know how the studio might pull it revealing it as it was never completed. After the tragedy, Zack Snyder walked away from the project, and the studio had not fired him. They waited for him to return but he did not come back. Later, when he was not working, the studio fired him and Whedon was brought in to complete the Justice League that Snyder left.

This story is not officially confirmed by the studio. But if we go by the words of Danny Elfman, this may be one of the reasons why the 'Snyder Cut' is not being released. If it was never completed, then the studio would have to spend millions of dollars to complete a full version of the movie.

However, this report is in direct conflict with Jason Momoa’s statement. Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman in the movie, said that he has seen the Snyder Cut of Justice League and felt that the public should get a chance to watch it. Fans are hoping to see the Snyder cut release on the Warner Bros. streaming platform, HBO Max. Despite efforts made by Justice League actors like Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck on their social media profiles, it seems like the Snyder cut won't be seen anytime soon.

