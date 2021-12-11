Jason Momoa Concludes Filming For 'Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom'; 'Oh Man, That's A Wrap'

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has concluded filming for the sequel of superhero flick Aquaman and seemed extremely excited to share the news via social media. The actor posted a video and noted," ‘Aw man, that’s a wrap. That’s a wrap, ‘Aquaman 2". He further piqued fans' curiosity by iterating that he has so much in store to share with them. "I wish… I could tell you so much. What an epic day. I love you,” he said.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom comes as the thirteenth film in the DC Extended Universe, where Momoa plays the eponymous superhero/ Arthur Curry who is the half-Atlantean/half-human king, His character is blessed with a supersonic swimming speed and the ability to communicate with the aquatic life. The film is scheduled to be released sometime in December 2022.

Taking to his social media handles, Jason uploaded a video and quipped," So good to have been home to finish this, so many good surprises. Love you and… it’s been a long time. I’m taking a break. Aloha.". He also made an effort to raise money for the island of Hawaii and in a separate post, wrote, "That’s a wrap in Hawai’i,” he wrote. ”You’ll have to wait to see Aquaman but you can check out my new bio-based Knoxville collaboration with @electric available now. Proceeds go to @sustainablecoastlineshawaii for the good of the islands and the people. Aloha J.”.

Earlier last month, the film's official account had notified that the film's director James Wan had moved the production from the United Kingdom to Hawaii. They filmed at Oahu’s Halona Beach Cove. According to People, the original cast members including Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Patrick Wilson and Dolph Lundgren will reprise their roles in the sequel. Indya Moore and Jani Zhao will be the new actors joining the ensemble cast in the forthcoming project.

James Wan is on board as the director, while DC Films, The Safran Company, and Atomic Monster Productions are bankrolling the project. Warner Bros. Pictures will be distributing the film.

(IMAGE: AP/ INSTAGRAM/ @AQUAMANMOVIE)