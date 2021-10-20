'Aquaman 2' Star Jason Momoa On Getting Injured While Shooting : 'I’m An Aging Superhero'

Jason Momoa has been through a lot while shooting for the upcoming film Aquaman 2 and Dune. While the actor has a real-life hero physique, he recently reflected he is still ageing. The 42-year-old recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and talked about in the upcoming DC movie.

Jason Momoa recently appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show via video call to promote his upcoming movie Dune. During his chat, show host Ellen DeGeneres brought up his injuries while shooting films. She asked him why he keeps hurting himself on every film he is. Talking about Aquaman 2, Jason Momoa said he messed up his eyes during the shoots. He said he got something in his eye which damaged his cornea. The GOT actor had to go through surgery. He further revealed more body injuries he has suffered and said he has a hernia and got his ribs out. However, the actor yet suggested to Ellen the upcoming film is great and the audience would love it. He further said he is too excited about the film and also love the project. The actor then called him an ageing superhero.

Jason Momoa on injuring himself on the sets of Dune

Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom is not the only film Momoa got hurt filming. The actor also got some injuries while shooting for his upcoming film Dune. On the show, Ellen asked Momoa about the film. He said, "That movie is about many things, but mostly it's about family, protecting one's family." The actor further told the host the film is a massive project. As Ellen got back to the topic of getting hurt in every movie and said, "Speaking o getting hurt every single movie, Timothee Chalamet really hurt you." Jason Momoa answered and jokes about Chalamet being one of the top five busters in his life. He further went to describe the scene and said, "We had a scene where we were running into each other and he just put that knee right into me. But, he didn't take me down." He further said he loves Timothee as he is a nice person. The film also casts Zendaya in the lead role. It is set to release on October 22, 2021.

