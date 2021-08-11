Jason Momoa Dedicates ‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom’ To 8-year-old Boy Who Died Of Cancer

Star of the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Jason Momoa has decided to dedicate his film to a young fan who lost his battle to cancer. The actor took to Instagram to make this heartwarming announcement. He wrote, ‘You will live in my heart,’ and mentioned that he would dedicate Aquaman 2 to him.

Jason Momoa recently took to his Instagram account and wrote about how he learnt about the death of a young fan, Danny Sheehan. Sheehan was an eight-year-old boy from Massachusetts, who breathed his last on Sunday. He died of a rare form of brain cancer.

Jason Momoa reposted a heartwarming post from a news agency and wrote an emotional caption. He wrote, ‘I just found out this heartbreaking news. All my Aloha to this beautiful Ohana Love u baby boy rest in peace.’ The picture he posted was of mural with an illustration of Jason Momoa and Danny Sheehan depicted as Aquaman. The actor further called Sheehan a little angel and wrote, ‘You will live in my heart. I dedicate Aquaman 2 to you lil angel Aloha UNKO Aquaman.’ Fans and well-wishers headed to the comment section of the post to commend Momoa for his gesture. They also sent condolences and best wishes to Sheehan’s family and loved ones.

Sheehan was first diagnosed with pineoblastoma, a rare brain tumor in 2017. Last year the young boy met his idol, Momoa over a video FaceTime, after a video of Sheehan opening an Aquaman action figure went viral. The actor was deeply touched by his fan’s story and love for the character that he shared the family’s GoFundMe page on his Instagram story.

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Last month, Jason Momoa returned to England to shoot his upcoming film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Helmed by James Wan, the official shoot for the upcoming film began in June. The film will see returning cast members including Amber Heard as Mera and Patrick Wilson as Orm. Game of Thrones’ fame Pilou Asbaek will also be joining the sequel of the 2018 film. The film will also feature Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Temuera Morrison.

Picture Credits: Jason Momoa-Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.