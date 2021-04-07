Jason Momoa Has "full Set Of Horns" In First Look Released By Netflix's 'Slumberland'

Slumberland is an upcoming fantasy adventure film on Netflix. It stars Jason Momoa and child actor Marlow Barkley in the lead roles. The shooting of the project is currently underway in Toronto. Now, the makers have shared the first pictures from the movie.

Jason Momoa has horns in the first look from Netflix’s 'Slumberland'

Netflix has shared a glimpse of Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley in Slumberland with two photos. One image has Momoa wearing a top hat and sneaking from a cupboard. Another picture features the two stars giving a shocking reaction. The Aquaman star is seen with curved horns on his head. A green screen can also be seen in the background. Slumberland is scheduled to arrive on Netflix in 2022. Check out the images below.

The upcoming Netflix film is an adaptation of comic book series titled Little Nema in Slumberland by Winsor McCay. As per Movieweb, the book follows a young girl, 11-year-old Nema, who discovers a secret map to the dreamworld of the titular Slumberland. The kid enjoys living in a lighthouse with her father, Peter, who has taught her how to sail. Unfortunately, Peter dies while at sea, and Nema is sent to live with her estranged uncle Philip, who is dull and nothing like her father.

Soon Nema finds a world called Slumberland in her dreams where she encounters an eccentric outlaw, Flip. He is a half-man / half-monster creature and claims to have been an outlaw with Peter years ago, stealing things from other peoples’ dreams. Nema goes to explore the magical land and discovers a way that she can wish for her father back.

Jason Momoa will portray Flip, who is described as a nine-foot-tall creature that is half-man, half-beast, has shaggy fur and long curved tusks. The character is expected to be created with heavy CGI. The movie’s budget is pretty big as to bring the mystical land and characters to life.

Directed by The Hunger Games helmer Francis Lawrence, Slumberland has Marlow Barkley as Nema. It also features Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, Kyle Chandler, and Chris O’Dowd. The script is written by David Guion and Michael Handelman.

Promo Image Source: NetflixFilm Twitter