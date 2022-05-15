Jason Momoa Is Dating Eiza Gonzalez After Divorce From Lisa Bonet: Report

Hollywood star Jason Momoa seemingly has someone new in his life. The actor split up with his wife Lisa Bonet earlier this year after issuing a joint statement about their divorce. He is now rumoured to be dating Mexican actor Eiza Gonzalez.

As per a recent report by People, the Aquaman star is currently dating Mexican star, Eiza Gonzalez. The leading daily's sources revealed the two actors are dating and are in a great place in their lives. The source said, "They are dating. he cares about her. He's in a great pace, working on Fast X." The source added, "He's quite busy and he's in a good place." A source close to both Momoa and the Baby Driver actor revealed they are busy with work in their lives and are also having fun together. The source said, "They're both busy with work but are having fun together. It's nothing serious yet."

Momoa was last seen attending the premiere of Eiza Gonzalez's movie Ambulance last month. However, the two did not walk the red carpet together.

Jason Momoa's linkup rumours with Kate Beckinsale

This is not the first time that Momoa is being rumoured to be dating after his split from Bonet in January. The actor was rumoured to be dating Kate Beckinsale after he was spotted lending her his jacket at the Vanity Fair's Academy Awards 2022 afterparty. However, the Game Of Thrones actor did not take much time to shut down the rumours. During a chat with Extra, the actor reacted to the rumours and said, "It was cray. Everyone is like, 'Are you dating? No, no, it was chivalry, the woman was cold." Addressing the rumours, the actor said he was being nice and a gentleman. However, he continued, "Now, I am not giving my coat to anyone."

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet's split

After a whirlwind romance of 20 years, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their split via a statement. As per People, the statement read, "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become." "Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life ... teaching our children what's possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail J & L," it added. The two share daughter Lola and a son Nakoa-Wolf. Momoa also extended his heartfelt support to Bonet's daughter Zoe Kravitz for her latest film The Batman.

Image: AP