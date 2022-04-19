Jason Momoa To Collaborate With Warner Bros. For ‘Minecraft’ Movie; Details Inside

Jason Momoa is among the prominent American actors who has garnered immense love and fame through his iconic performances on screen. As the actor has currently a lot on the plate, another thrilling piece of news arrived in the fans' way that revealed Jason Momoa's collaboration with Warner Bros for an upcoming project.

Jason Momoa is best known for his prolific performances in movies and TV shows namely Conan the Barbarian, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Once Upon a Time in Venice, Justice League, Aquaman, Zack Snyder's Justice League, Baywatch: Hawaii, Game of Thrones, The Red Road and many more.

Jason Momoa to star in Warner Bros. movie, Minecraft

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it was recently revealed that Jason Momoa is in final negotiations to feature in the Warner Bros. live-action movie, Minecraft. Adding to it, it was also mentioned that the filmmaker, Jared Hess, best known for his work in movies such as Napoleon Dynamite and Gentlemen Broncos, will be directing the film based on a popular video game. On the other hand, Mary Parent and Roy Lee will be producing the film with Jill Messick receiving a posthumous producing credit for developing the film in 2018. Executive producers include Jon Berg, Cale Boyter and Jon Spaihts.

Minecraft is a popular video game that came out in 2011 which allows players to create new structures and worlds. This game became a sensation and garnered 100 million users just a few years after launch. Created by Markus "Notch" Persson in the Java programming language, it soon became the best-selling video game of all time with over 200 million copies sold as of 2021.

Jason Momoa's upcoming projects

Jason Momoa is currently gearing up for the release of five of his upcoming movies namely Slumberland, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Fast & Furious 10 part 1, Fast & Furious 10 part 2 and The Last Manhunt. The movies are expected to release in the coming years.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @PRIDEOFGYPSIES