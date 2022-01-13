Jason Momoa-Lisa Bonet Announce Split After 4 Years Of Marriage; Issue Joint Statement

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet have parted ways after four years of marriage. The actor-couple, 42 and 54 respectively, made the announcement in a social media post on Thursday.

The duo shared that that the love between them would continue. They added that they 'free' each other with their decision, while sharing their love for their children.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonnet announce separation

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Jason Momoa opened up on feeling the 'squeeze and changes of these transformational times'. The Aquaman star stated that a 'revolution is unfolding' and that his family was not an exception to it. Sharing that they were 'feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring', he informed his followers of their 'family news' that the couple was splitting.

Jason stated that they were not sharing the news because they thought it was 'newsworthy', but did so in order to go about their lives with 'dignity and honesty.' He said that the love between them was 'evolving' in ways it 'wishes to be known and lived.' "We free each other ~to be who we are learning to become…", their statement read.

Jason also wrote that they would give 'unwavering' devotion to their 'sacred life' and their children. He stated that they would teach their children what was 'possible.' 'Living the prayer,' he wrote and 'May love prevail,' before ending it with 'J&L.'

Along with the statement, he posted pictures of the crescent moon, another image of a white fabric hanging in the fields, and a young person, with the words 'May my soul shout love' written on their T-shirt, holding a small bird in their hand.

Jason Momoa-Lisa Bonet relationship

Jason and Lisa have been in a relationship for over 16 years. They welcomed their first child, Lola, in 2007, and son Nakoa-Wolf was born in 2008. They tied the knot in 2017. Lisa only has a daughter, actor Zoe Kravitz, with her ex-husband, singer Lenny Kravitz.

Jason Momoa-Lisa Bonet on the work front

On the professional front, Jason was last featured in the sci-fi multi-starrer Dune last year. Lisa Bonet's last full-fledged work on the series Ray Donovan.