Jason Momoa Reveals 1st Reaction When He Was Offered Aquaman Role By Zack Snyder

Hollywood star Jason Momoa is famous for his role as Arthur Curry, a half-human, a half-Atlantean character in DC Comics' Aquaman, which takes viewers to the underwater world of the seven seas. The Dune actor is all set to reprise his role in Aquaman 2, which also stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, and Dolph Lundgren among others and will release on March 17, 2023.

Ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated sequel, Momoa recalled how he reacted when directed Zack Snyder offered him the part. He said,

"When Zack told me he wanted me to play Aquaman, I was like, ‘What? that’s like the farthest thing [from what I thought] I would ever be’. Then he laid it out and I thought, ‘Why can’t it be someone of Polynesian descent?"

'Aquaman is the most made-fun-of superhero in the world': Momoa

In an interview with GQ Magazine, the actor mentioned his love of water and recalled taking a long bus journey as a child to the Florida Keys to attend a marine biology programme. He further added that he idolised his father, as well as all of his uncles and relatives, for being surfers since he was "always in the water".

Before landing his first acting role in Baywatch Hawaii, in which he played a crucial role for 44 episodes, the actor had previously participated in the Junior Lifeguard Program and was planning to enrol in the marine biology programme at the University of Hawaii.

He stated, "Aquaman is the most made-fun-of superhero in the world. But it’s amazing to be able to bring awareness to what is happening to our planet. It’s not some story that’s been told over and over, [it’s a] movie about what’s happening right now but in a fantasy world."

Recently, Jason Momoa seemingly confirmed that Ben Affleck's Batman will return in the upcoming film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. He recently dropped a social media post with Affleck and mentioned, "REUNITED bruce and Arthur."

Jason also dropped a video, where one could see Affleck in his costume and makeup as Bruce Wayne. The official handle of DC comics reacted to Momoa's post and wrote, "Legends".

IMAGE: Instagram/ prideofgypsies