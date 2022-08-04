Jason Momoa Turns Flight Attendant; Distributes Water Bottles To Passengers In Viral Video

Aquaman star Jason Momoa's humble gesture towards his co-passengers on a Hawaiian Airlines flight is being lauded by netizens. In a video making rounds on the internet, Momoa can be seen handing out water bottles to people aboard the flight and greeting them with a smile as he goes along. The clip received a trail of reactions, with one quipping that Momoa 'is truly Aquaman'.

Jason Momoa turns flight attendant in viral video

In the 30-second video uploaded online, Momoa can be seen dressed in a grey suit with a flower in his hair. He starts handing out the bottles to passengers, while also greeting them warmly. According to a New York Post report, the star handed out sustainable Mananalu water, which he himself created. As per the report, Jason also gifted every passenger 10,000 Hawaiian Airlines miles. Take a look.

The clip received a trail of reactions, including comments like, "Just love this guy," "You gotta love this man!" and "Very nice," among other things.

Meanwhile, Jason is reportedly dating actor Eiza Gonzalez. While it was mentioned that they had broken up, recent reports suggest that they're back together and ‘working on their romance’.Talking about their romance, a source told PEOPLE, "Eiza really likes him. He is a fun guy. They stay in touch and see each other when they can. They both have very busy careers though. They hang out when they are in the same city. They enjoy it. It's not serious, or a relationship. Eiza is not looking for that right now."

On the work front, Jason will be seen in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, set to release in March next year. The film also stars Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, and Dolph Lundgren among others.

(Image: @derabra/Instagram)