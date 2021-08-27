Jason Momoa Reveals How 'wild' It Is For Tweet To Turn Into A Film With Dave Bautista

Jason Momoa recently opened up about his project with Dave Bautista on The Late Late Show with host James Corden. Momoa shared that he and Bautista were working on a buddy cop movie together. A few days back Dave Bautista took to his Twitter and shared an idea of a possible movie with Jason, post which the Game Of Thrones actor said that it was wild how a tweet could lead to a possible movie.

Jason Momoa on his next project with Dave Bautista

Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait.😬 — Vaxxed AF! #TeamPfizer Poor Kid Chasing Dreams. (@DaveBautista) August 19, 2021

As per Deadline, Jason Momoa told host James Corden that he and Dave were working together for their next project. A few days back Dave Bautista tweeted, "Just going to throw this out into the atmosphere and see what happens. Here we go… Me and Momoa in a Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie directed by David Leitch. Ok! There it is. Now we wait." Momoa explained that Bautista texted him about the idea and now they were working on it. He said, " He literally texted me four days ago, going, ‘We need to do a buddy cop film. We love each other. We are on See and Dune together.’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And he said, ‘Let’s do it in Hawaii.’ And I said, ‘Let’s do it. I have an idea.’ So it’s off to the races now. We’re doing it."

Jason Momoa added that the movie would sell itself. He jokingly added that Dave would play the grumpy one and he will charming and would just work out. Momoa further said he had the hair and Dave did not, they would cover all the demographics.

Meanwhile, Dave Bautista will be joining Jason Momoa for season 2 of the action-adventure series See. The show features a dystopian world where a virus wiped out all but two million humans, those surviving having lost their sense of sight. See takes place centuries later, where society has found new ways to interact, build, hunt, and survive without vision. Momoa plays the role of Baba Voss, a skilled warrior and leader of the Alkenny tribe. While Dave is roped in to play the role of Momoa's brother, Edo Voss. They will also be seen together in the epic science fiction movie Dune that is an adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert.

Image: AP