Jason Momoa's First Look From Action Film 'Sweet Girl' Out, Release Date Revealed

Sweet Girl has cast Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced in the lead roles. It is an upcoming action thriller movie on Netflix, and fans are excited to see the pair as father and daughter. Now, the makers have shared the first look from the film, along with its premiere date.

Sweet Girl starring Jason Momoa gets a release date

Netflix has dropped Sweet Girl first look featuring Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced. In it, the former is seen walking outside a car, while the latter is looking at him as she stands right beside the vehicle. The movie follows Momoa as a devastated husband who vows to get justice from the people responsible for the death of his wife. While battling the goons, he also has to protect the only family he has left with, his daughter. Sweet Girl is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on August 20, 2021. Check out Sweet Girl first look below:

Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced are a father-daughter duo on the run in SWEET GIRL.



The global Netflix summer action drops worldwide on August 20—and a first look drops right here, right now ðŸ’ªðŸ’¥ pic.twitter.com/BDa83oBHo5 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 28, 2021

Netflix has plans to release a new movie, including their original films, every week for the rest of the year. Announcing their vast summer list, they shared a video of their upcoming projects. It gave a glimpse at the Sweet Girl movie. In a clip, Jason Momoa is seen diving from the top of a building, while in another sequence he is training his daughter, played by Isabela Merced, in a boxing ring. Take a look at Netflix's summer preview video below:

Sweet Girl cast includes Adria Arjona, Justin Bartha, Lex Scott Davis, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, and Marisa Tomei. The film is helmed by Brian Andrew Mendoza in his feature directorial debut. The script is penned by Eisner, Gregg Hurwitz, and Will Staples. Along with starring, Jason Momoa also produces the movie under his Pride of Gypsies banner. Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson also produce with ASAP Entertainment.

