Jason Statham-starrer 'Meg 2' To Begin Filming In The UK Next Week; Details Inside

It is good news for Meg film fans as the film is making a comeback with its sequel. Reportedly, the sequel of the underwater monster movie The Meg, starring Jason Statham, is set to begin filming next week. The sequel is titled Meg 2: The Trench and the film is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Ben Wheatley.

Despite receiving some mixed reviews, The Meg part 1 was a commercial success and earned itself a devoted fanbase. And now its fans will be excited to know that the shooting of the film is all set to commence in the UK next week at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. Jason Statham will be reprising his role as Jonas Taylor in the sequel.

What is the film Meg all about?

Meg is a 2018 fiction action film directed by Jon Turtletaub. It is loosely based on the 1997 book Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Alten. The Meg's plot follows a group of scientists who encounter a 75-foot-long 'megalodon' shark while they are on a rescue mission on the floor of the Pacific Ocean. The Meg cast includes Jason Statham in the lead role, along with Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose, and Winston Chao in supporting roles.

About the film Meg 2

The film Meg 2, along with the first film of the series, is based on Steve Alten's sci-fi thriller book series of the same name, which follows Jonas Taylor on his undersea close encounters with the deadly sharks. The upcoming film is written by Dean Georgaris, Jon Hoeber, and Erich Hoeber, who also wrote the 2018 film.

According to the reports of KFTV, Meg 2: The Trench will begin filming next week. While The Meg was filmed in warmer climates, with its shooting held in parts of Auckland, New Zealand, the movie's sequel will begin at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in the UK. The shooting is planned to continue until May, and the studio's two water tanks will be used for making the film. Talking about its plot the makers have not unveiled the plot yet but, it will mostly be based on the novel. Also, the makers have not announced the release date of the film.

Image:instagram@megmovie