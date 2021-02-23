'The Meg' Cast: List Of Actors And The Characters They Play In 2018 Sci-fi Action Flick

The Meg is a 2018 science fiction action film directed by Jon Turtletaub. It is loosely based on the 1997 book Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror by Steve Alten. The Meg cast has Jason Statham in the lead role with Chinese actress Li Bingbing, Rainn Wilson, Ruby Rose and Winston Chao in supporting roles.

The Meg's plot follows a group of scientists who encounter a 75-foot-long 'megalodon' shark while on a rescue mission on the floor of the Pacific Ocean. The film was released on August 10, 2018, and became a global success, earning $570 million at the box office, but received mixed reviews for its incoherent yet enjoyable plot. The sequel, Meg 2: The Trench is currently in development. Read on to know more about the cast of The Meg and the characters they play in this sci-fi blockbuster.

List of The Meg cast members

Jason Statham

Jason Statham plays Jonas Taylor, a rescue diver who attempts to save the crew of a damaged nuclear submarine when he sees the hull being rammed by an unidentified creature. The actor is well known for his varied roles in several blockbuster action films, famously known for portraying Frank Martin in The Transporter trilogy (2002–08) as well as Deckard Shaw in the Fast and Furious films. According to a BBC News report, Jason Statham's films generated an estimated US$1.5 billion in ticket-sales during 2002-2017, making him one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.

Li Bingbing

Li Bingbing plays Suyin, Dr. Minway Zhang's daughter, who is an oceanographer. Li Bingbing rose to fame with her role in Seventeen Years (1999), thereafter receiving critical acclaim for her performances in Chinese films like A World Without Thieves (2004), Waiting Alone (2005), The Knot (2006), The Forbidden Kingdom (2008), The Message (2009), Detective Dee and the Mystery of the Phantom Flame (2010) and Zhong Kui: Snow Girl and the Dark Crystal (2015). She gained recognition in Hollywood after starring in Resident Evil: Retribution (2012), and played a similar role in Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014).

Rainn Wilson

The cast of The Meg also includes Rainn Wilson who plays Jack Morris, a greedy billionaire who funded the underwater research facility, Mana One in The Meg. Rainn Wilson is best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on the NBC American sitcom The Office, for which he won three consecutive Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He has starred in several acclaimed comedy films and voiced characters like Gallaxhar in Monsters vs. Aliens and Gargamel in Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose plays Jaxx in The Meg. Rose is well known for her action-oriented roles in John Wick: Chapter 2 (2014) and XXX: Return of Xander Cage (2017). The Australian model and actor also starred as Calamity in Pitch Perfect 3 (2017) and played Kate Kane/Batwoman in the first season of the CW television series Batwoman (2019–20).

Winston Chao

Winston Chao plays Dr Minway Zhang, director of the underwater research facility called Mana One. Chao is a Taiwanese actor known worldwide for his roles in the 1993 Ang Lee film The Wedding Banquet and in the Tamil film Kabali (2016) opposite Rajinikanth.

