Jay Black, Former Frontman Of Rock Band Jay And The Americans, Passes Away

Singer Jay Black breathed his last on Friday. The lead vocalist of the rock band Jay and the Americans passed away at the age of 82. He was suffering from pneumonia, his family confirmed. The artist had also faced issues related to dementia in the past, a report on Rolling Stone said.

Jay Black's original name was David Blatt. The official Facebook handle of Jay and the Americans mourned the frontman's loss by highlighting the 'great success' they enjoyed with him as a group.

"We shared both wonderful and very contentious times, and much like an ex-wife, we are so proud of the beautiful children we created," they wrote in their tribute message. Jay Black used to be known as 'The Voice' and the band members shared that they would 'always remember The Voice.'

Much before he joined the Jay and the Americans, Jay Black was involved in stand-up comedy. He also used to perform solo while touring New York State and Florida. Another stint he was a part of was the doo-wop band The Empires. He was the lead singer on the band's song Time and a Place and other ventures. Jay Black became the second Jay to lead the band after Jay Traynor. The major success enjoyed by the band was after the entry of Jay Black. His single Only in America was among his popular songs. He then played a part in the band's success with songs like This Magic Moment, Cara Mia, Come A Little Bit Closer becoming popular. He joined the band in 1962. Initially, he used to address himself as David Black, before switching to Jay Black to suit the name of the band. Later, he would call himself 'Jay Black and the Americans' after the band parted ways. The split took place in 1973. After that, Jay Black performed as a solo artist. When the band reunited in 2006, a third 'Jay', John "Jay" Reincke, became a part of the group along with Sandy Deanne, Howard Kane, and Marty Sanders, the original members of the band.

Image: Facebook/@jayamericans