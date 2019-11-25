Classic Rock Bands: Top Three Most Influential Rock Bands Of All Time

Rock is one of the most popular genres of music. It made its emergence in the 1950s as rock and roll in the United States. Later, rock developed into a range of different styles in the 1960s. Originally, it was known in the 1940s as rock and roll, a style which drew heavily from the genres of blues, rhythm and blues, and from country music. Many famous bands have devoted followers even decades after they called it quits (Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd). Some are considered icons of music (singers like Eric Clapton and bands like The Beatles, Queen), and some are still touring (Rolling Stones, Aerosmith). These old school rockers are still rocking the genre with their musical presence in the rock vibe. Here are some of the best classic rock bands that are still rocking the hearts of rock lovers.

Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd made its emergence in 1965. As a psychedelic band, they were distinguished for their extended compositions, sonic experimentation, philosophical lyrics and elaborate live shows, and became a leading band of the progressive rock genre. In 1967, the original quartet led by Syd Barrett, whose mental and drug problems would sideline him for the rest of his life, released The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, a psychedelic space trip that can rattle your mind. After years of splintering, Pink Floyd called it quits in 2014.

Nirvana

Nirvana is one of the most popular and influential bands of all time. Nirvana's second album Nevermind took the music industry by surprise and turned popular culture on its head upon its release in 1991. Nirvana’s biggest song was the world-changing Smells Like Teen Spirit, which released on September 10, 1991.

The Beatles

The Beatles' record sales were estimated to be more than a billion dollars worldwide and no other band has had a greater influence on rock music and music history in general. The band was formed in Liverpool in the year 1960. The Beatles were one of the most popular bands of all time, producing songs like Yesterday, Hey Jude, Penny Lane, With A Little Help From My Friends, Norwegian Wood (This Bird Has Flown), Day Tripper and Come Together.

A Hard Day's Night / Tell Me Why single sleeve - France, 1964 pic.twitter.com/8bSCszWBiR — The Beatles (@thebeatles) November 23, 2019

