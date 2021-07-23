Jay-Z & Beyonce's Mansion Catches Fire; Being Investigated As Possible Arson Case

Jay-Z and Beyonce's mansion located in New Orleans caught fire on Thursday, July 22, 2021. The case is currently being investigated as a possible arson case. According to TMZ, firefighters responded to a one-alarm fire at the Spanish baroque mansion in the Garden District on July 21, 2021. The fire department received a call around 6 pm and over two hours later the fire was fully extinguished by a team of over 22 firefighters.

Fire in New Orleans mansion owned by Jay-Z and Beyonce

According to the report, there were no injuries or evacuations and the cause of the fire is classified as a simple arson case by the officials in New Orleans. At a point, the extent of the damage is unclear. The officers initially responded to the scene "following a call about a suspicious person". However, upon arrival and investigation, the officers determined that the fire had been set deliberately to the rapper's mansion.

According to New York Post, the mansion owned by the Single Ladies singer had been vacant for quite some time. The department spokesperson had stated that if the firefighters did not get at the scene when they did, it could have been worse. He called the mansion "a historic home".

In the year 2015, Sugarcane Park LLC acquired the mansion. Sugarcane Park LLC is handled by Celestine Lawson (Beyonce's mother, popularly known as Miss Tina). It is registered at a Sherman Oaks address where the famous singer has several LLCs. The report suggests the mansion was built in the year 1925 as a Presbyterian church before it was used as a ballet school. The three-story house has a main residence, three separate apartments, 26-foot ceilings, and a green roof.

According to NY Post, the home is estimated at over $2.4 million and was transferred in the year 2015 at a nominal price of $100. In the year 2013, it was listed for $2.5 million on the market by the previous owner named Sandra C McNamara. Later, the mansion was housed by an eight-ballet dancer company and was converted to a residence in the year 2000.

IMAGE: PTI

(With ANI Inputs)

