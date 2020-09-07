Jeff Goldblum Says His Character In Jurassic Park Is 'more Relevant Than Ever’; Know Why

In an interview with People TV’s Couch Surfing, Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum spoke about his character in the Jurassic Park series and mentioned that his role in the film is now relevant more than ever. Backing his claims, the actor mentioned that his character in the movie speaks about the fragility of different species, the global cooperation and the foundation in science, which is needed to unite the people in trust as a family. Adding to the same, Jeff Goldblum mentioned that all of these situations are now relevant and important more than ever due to the current global health crisis.

Also Read | Rise In Suicides In India In 2019; Highest Suicide Rate In Maharashtra: NCRB

In his interview, Jeff Goldblum also revealed that his character vitals in the sequel film are in apropos with the first film. The actor is currently shooting for the sixth instalment of the much-acclaimed series in London, which was first halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first franchise film was directed by Steven Spielberg, however, the upcoming film is directed by Colin Trevorrow.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases Globally Cross 27 Mn Mark, India Surpasses Brazil With Over 42 Lakh Cases

All about Jurassic park:

Released in the year 1994, Jurassic Park follows the story of a rich entrepreneur, John Hammond, who opens a wildlife park containing cloned dinosaurs. The story gets further interesting when a breakdown of the island's security system causes the creatures to escape, who create havoc in the island. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum in the leading roles, the film is directed by Steven Spielberg. Written by Michael Crichton, the movie also stars Richard Attenborough, Bob Peck, Martin Ferrero, BD Wong and Ariana Richards in prominent roles.

Also Read | Rise In Suicides In India In 2019; Highest Suicide Rate In Maharashtra: NCRB

Jeff Goldblum- on the professional front?

Jeff Goldblum was last seen in Chris Hemsworth’s much-acclaimed film, Thor: Ragnarok. Starring Jeff, Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett in the leading roles, Thor: Ragnarok is directed by Taika Waititi. The film narrates the story of Thor, who is deprived of his mighty hammer Mjolnir, as he escapes the other side of the universe to save his home, Asgard, from Hela, the goddess of death. The actor will be next seen in The Price of Admission and They Shot the Piano Player. The movies are expected to release later in 2021 or 2022.

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases Globally Cross 27 Mn Mark, India Surpasses Brazil With Over 42 Lakh Cases

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.