COVID-19 Cases Globally Cross 27 Mn Mark, India Surpasses Brazil With Over 42 Lakh Cases

The number of coronavirus cases globally surpassed 27 million on September 7, the latest figure by John Hopkins University stated. The deadly respiratory infection which emerged in December last year now infected 27,105,151 and killed 883,342 people across the world. However, softening the blow a bit is high rising recovery rate with over 18 million people recovered throughout the world.

The United States of America, which is heading towards Presidential elections has reported a total of 6,276,421 cases and 188,941 deaths. While the Donald Trump-led administration has poured in billions of federal money into the development of COVID-19 vaccines through its Operation Warp Speed, country’s health experts have pointed out that a vaccine might take as long as next spring.

India reports 90,802 new cases

India, which reported 90,802 new cases on September 7 has surpassed Brazil to become the country with the second-highest caseload. The country now has over 4,204,613 positive cases, out of which 71,642 have already died while a total of 882,542 are currently active.

Ranking third in the list is Brazil with over 4,137,521 cases. Meanwhile, the death toll in brazil is still the second-highest with over 126,650 fatalities. Russia, which has already initiated the process of mass production of its vaccine Sputnik has reported cases 1,022,228 positive cases. A total of 17,768 people have died in Vladimir Putin led the nation.

Meanwhile, Peru which is dealing with poverty and acute shortage of hospital facilities has reported a total of 683,702 cases. In addition, a total of 28,683 people have died. While South Africa with 638,517 patients tops the list of African nations, Spain with 498,989 cases ranks number 1 in Europe. All this comes as the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is considered the original epicentre of the virus, reopened its schools last week with a record 1.4 million students reporting on the first day.

Image credits: AP