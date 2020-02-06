Instances When Jeffree Star Rocked The Pink Wig

The founder and owner of Jeffree Star Cosmetics, Jeffree Star is also a makeup artist, entrepreneur, singer-songwriter, DJ, beauty YouTuber, model, and internet sensation. In 2009, Star released his debut and only studio album, Beauty Killer, which included songs such as Lollipop Luxury featuring Nicki Minaj. Jeffree Star is also known for his trendy hair colours. Check out the times when the beauty guru rocked a pink wig.

When Jeffree Star was spotted with G-Eazy

The time when Jeffree Star was spotted with G-Eazy at Miami Beach in Florida, he was seen in a baby pink wig. Star matched his lip and eye makeup. He wore a darkish blue winter jacket, striking a chic pose.

Jeffree Star's Sia Look

In this picture post, Jeffree Star flaunted his red sparkly nails and stunning hand tattoos. Talking about his hair, Jeffree rocked the Sia look with black and baby pink coloured hair wig. Check out Jeffree Star's picture.

Jeffree Star's Vacation At Idaho Falls, Idaho

The time when Jeffree Star posed at the Idaho Falls, he showcased his pink wig, with his bangs coloured in two different shades, lighter pink and fuchsia pink. Have a look at Jeffree Star's photo in the half and half pink bangs.

Jeffree Star's Birthday Post For Madison Taylor

When Jeffree Star wished Madison Taylor on her Birthday, he posted a photo of them together. In the picture, Jeffree Star had a side partition bob cut. His blonde hair was highlighted with baby pink stripes. Check it out.

Jeffree Star's Conspiracy Collection

Last year, the YouTuber released his new eye makeup collection, Conspiracy. Posing for one of the promotional shoots, Jeffree Star opted for Marilyn Monroe's hair look. Adding a different touch to his look, Star used a hot pink coloured wig.

Image Credits - Jeffree Star's Instagram

