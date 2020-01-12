YouTube Sensation Jeffree Star's Breakup Announcement Leaves Netizens Heartbroken

Fashion YouTuber Jeffree Star has just announced that he has broken up with long-time partner Nathan and the Internet is collectively freaking out over the unexpected news. Jeffree Star and Nathan had a very unconventional and sometimes controversial relationship, which is all the more reason that the break up has shocked netizens.

Internet left 'heartbroken'

Star posted the news in a 17-minute YouTube video titled 'We Broke Up'. Considering that Star is not very open about their personal relationship and therefore Star's fans knew that the caption was meant to be clickbait and also that this is not merely simple celebrity gossip.

We broke up... 💔 Sorry for the silence, I’ve been trying to heal and it’s been really hard: https://t.co/I8FhVVwG9X — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 11, 2020

In the video, the YouTuber revealed he loves the photo where they were dressed as Frankenstein and their 'drama-heavy online persona'. In a moving confession, he also explained that his partner Nathan was the most normal thing in his life.

Jeffree and Nathan were reportedly together for five years having begun their relationship in 2015. Online Jeffree is a very intriguing figure and has gained notoriety and die-hard fans but has also been involved in quite a few controversies.

Star currently has 17 million subscribers and that ensures that Star's breakup will be talked about for weeks to come.

The breakup came very unexpectedly considering the last video posted by Star before his breakup video was that of him and Nathan taking a tour of their new house. The rumours that something was wrong with Star was picked up by his fans when the YouTuber that is known for his online presence went silent on social media for a few days, and also cancelled a series of events due to 'personal reasons'.

Take a look at some of the internet's reactions below:

Jeffree Star has fans worried after posting & deleting this tweet. 🥺 His first post in 5 days. pic.twitter.com/4yiHwkH425 — Tea Sesh 🍵◢ ◤ (@TeaSeshYT) January 9, 2020

Please stop staying negative things about Nate. We are here to support @JeffreeStar and respect his choices. Don’t attack someone he loves and say hurtful things. We don't know everything. We are just his loyal fans. Nothing but positive VIBES for you both xx #2020selflove — LouBelle (@lou_bellexo) January 12, 2020

Stay strong,u will get through this. — Trishdcfc (@TrishTrishdcfc) January 12, 2020

Don’t you ever be sorry!!! You need this time to worry about you! Your true fans and friends will understand and be waiting when you are ready! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Shelby Timm (@stimm66) January 12, 2020

