YouTube Sensation Jeffree Star's Breakup Announcement Leaves Netizens Heartbroken

Hollywood News

YouTuber & fashion icon Jeffree Star announced that he has broken up with long-time partner Nathan. His fans rush to offer support and after watching his video.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
YouTube

Fashion YouTuber Jeffree Star has just announced that he has broken up with long-time partner Nathan and the Internet is collectively freaking out over the unexpected news. Jeffree Star and Nathan had a very unconventional and sometimes controversial relationship, which is all the more reason that the break up has shocked netizens.

Internet left 'heartbroken'

Star posted the news in a 17-minute YouTube video titled 'We Broke Up'. Considering that Star is not very open about their personal relationship and therefore Star's fans knew that the caption was meant to be clickbait and also that this is not merely simple celebrity gossip.

In the video, the YouTuber revealed he loves the photo where they were dressed as Frankenstein and their 'drama-heavy online persona'. In a moving confession, he also explained that his partner Nathan was the most normal thing in his life.

Jeffree and Nathan were reportedly together for five years having begun their relationship in 2015. Online Jeffree is a very intriguing figure and has gained notoriety and die-hard fans but has also been involved in quite a few controversies.
Star currently has 17 million subscribers and that ensures that Star's breakup will be talked about for weeks to come.

The breakup came very unexpectedly considering the last video posted by Star before his breakup video was that of him and Nathan taking a tour of their new house. The rumours that something was wrong with Star was picked up by his fans when the YouTuber that is known for his online presence went silent on social media for a few days, and also cancelled a series of events due to 'personal reasons'.

Take a look at some of the internet's reactions below:

 

 

 

