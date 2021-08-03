Jeffrey Wright Talks About Chadwick Boseman's Final Role As T'Challa In 'What If...?'

Marvel's animated series, What If…? is set to premiere on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar soon! Since the beloved tv series Loki has now established the multi-verse dimensions across the galaxy, What If…? will continue on showing "various branching timelines of that multiverse in which major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films occur differently." The second episode of the series will be a tribute to both Guardians of the Galaxy and Black Panther, in which fans will see Yondu beam up, not Peter Quill, but a young T’Challa in Wakanda, which was voiced by the late Chadwick Boseman.

Creators talk about Chadwick Boseman's role in 'What If...?'

At a press conference for the upcoming animated series, creator A. C. Bradley spoke about their decision to turn T'Challa into Star Lord, explaining how they did it after they realised that the two were of the same age. Bradley said:

T’Challa is an interesting character because he’s not a character who arcs himself, he’s a character who changes the world around him. He doesn’t go through a transformation, he transforms the world. So, taking a step back, (we pondered) how could T’Challa transform outer space?

Bryan Andrews also shared his thoughts about working with Chadwick Boseman, mentioning how he was both honored and impressed by the actor. Speaking of Boseman, he said "It was amazing being able to work with him. We only got a small moment because our episodes are so short. I think he was one of the first actors to sign on." While speaking about Boseman's health the director said, "None of us knew what he was going through at the time."

Andrews also said:

He was excited to play this particular version of T’Challa because it was different. Because it was a version of him playing the King, but the King without the mantel, the royalty and everything else that goes along with it. He could lighten it up and get more jokey with it. He was excited to bring back that flavor to T’Challa.

Jeffrey Wright talks about working with Chadwick Boseman in his final role

What If...? sees Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher, a member of the alien Watcher race who observes the multiverse. The series will see Wright narrating the events of the show. While speaking at the press conference about the Black Panther actor, and his experience working with him, Wright said:

It was a lovely surprise to find out that we’d be in the same space with What if…?; this being the last performance we’ll get from him. The thing that strikes me the most about what he has done here and what he has done with these films is that obviously these are films about heroisms and all the complications of that, and what we all discovered is the kind of mythic quality that he brought to these performances kind-of paled to the mythic quality that was his life in terms of the way that he was going about doing this work; the grace, the dignity, the power.

More about What If...?

MCU's What If...? is slated to premiere on August 11, 2021. The series will explore alternate timelines in the multiverse that show what would happen if major moments from the MCU films occurred differently. While speaking about how the show is connected to the MCU, executive producer Brad Winderbaum said:

It’s no coincidence that the show picks up right after Loki…The multi-verse has erupted in every possible direction. What if…? gives us a chance to explore that. I think that without going into great detail, I can tell you that What if…? as a project, as a story that exists in the MCU, is as important as any other and is woven into that tapestry.

According to Deadline, the first episode of the upcoming show will feature Peggy Carter taking the supersoldier serum instead of Steve Rogers.

IMAGE - AP/ WHATIF TWITTER

