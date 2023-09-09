Jenna Davis, Jack Griffo Starrer Stay At Home To Enter Productions Amid SAG-AFTRA Strike

Jenna Davis, who starred in 2022 horror-thriller Megan, has bagged yet another film in the same genre. Davis will be leading an indie horror flick all set to start production, come mid-September. The film notably centerlines the theme of being trapped amid a lockdown.

Megan tells the story of an artificial intelligence doll who comes into her own to wreak havoc on the lives of those around it.

Besides Jenna Davis, the film also stars Jack Griffo and Rio Mangini.

The film will be entering production amid the SAG-AFTRA strikes owing to its non-affiliation with AMPTP studios

Stay at Home to go on floors this month

Indie horror film Stay at Home will reportedly go on floors in Los Angeles on September 13. The film is set to star Jenna Davis who is best known for her performance in Megan. The film will also star Jack Griffo who appeared in sitcom The Thundermans. The ensemble cast will also feature Rio Mangini, Lilah Pate, Armen Nahapetian, Analesa Fisher, Ashlyn Jade Lopez, Micah Tarver and Alice Killoran.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film has been penned by Zack Imbrogno who wrote the story along with K Asher Levin. Levin will also be stepping in to direct Stay at Home. The plot features two sisters caught amid a nation-wide lockdown. They download the Stay at Home app on their phone after which their group of friends start turning up dead. It soon dawns on the sisters that the app might be on blame.

Stay at Home will be entering production despite the Hollywood strikes

Stay at Home will be entering production at a time when Hollywood is on shutdown owing to the twin strikes. Both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have been in motion for several weeks. Stay at Home is an indie production which implies it is not being made in association with any of the studios affiliated with AMPTP. The film is being produced by Levin and Imbrogno along with Pamela Fisher, Brian Katz and Thomas Zambeck from Umbrelic Entertainment, a film finance and production company.