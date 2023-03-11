Jenna Ortega Says Wednesday Season 2 Will Focus More On Horror, Less On Romance

Director-producer Tim Burton's popular Netflix series Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega shattered several records and with the star's iconic dance move going viral on the internet, it was no shock to hear about season two. Talking about the second season of Wednesday, Jenna Ortega gave fans a hint on what to expect from the upcoming season. She said that this time around the show will be scarier and will reportedly feature fewer romantic scenes.

While speaking with the host of the popular show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jenna said, "I think we just started getting a writers room together and kind of talking about it and everyone's been really cool. I think we want to up the horror aspect of it a little bit and get Wednesday out of the romantic situation and just let her be her own individual and fight her own crime."

The Scream actor's recent comment on the series came soon after she criticised the love triangle Wednesday Addams found herself in the first season of the show. She also revealed that some changes were made from her side to the script during the filming of Wednesday season one.

Talking about the same thing on a recent podcast of Armchair Expert, Jenna said, "I don't think I've ever had to put my foot down more on a set in a way that I had to on Wednesday. Everything that Wednesday does, everything that I had to play, does not make sense for her character at all. Her being in a love triangle made no sense."

Upcoming projects of Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega rose to fame for her role as Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series with the same name Wednesday. Recently, her film Scream 6 was released on March 10 and fans loved to see her portraying the role of Tara. Other than that, she will star in the thriller film Finestkind, and Miller's Girl. Meanwhile, fans are anticipating watching her in Wednesday season 2.