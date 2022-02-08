Jennifer Aniston, Adam Sandler Share Fun BTS Video From 'Murder Mystery 2'; 'Back To Work'

Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are all set to share the screen space once again in the upcoming sequel Murder Mystery 2. The film is the second instalment to Netflix's 2018 film Murder Mystery. While the makers announced the movie back in September 2021, fans have been waiting for it. Jennifer Aniston recently treated fans with a behind-the-scenes photo and video as the team began shooting for Murder Mystery 2.

Jennifer Aniston shares photo with Adam Sandler

Taking to her Instagram handle, Jennifer Aniston recently shared a photo with Adam Sandler from the film's set in Hawaii. The photo saw the Friends star donning a pink and black floral shirt on white bottoms. She accessorised her simple look with black sunglasses. On the other hand, Adam Sandler wore a casual striped t-shirt on grey bottoms. He also had his sunglasses on while he hugged his co-star.

Jennifer Aniston also shared a behind the scenes goofy video in which the film's crew was seen exercising on some song. She then moved her camera towards Adam Sandler who also gave away some goofy dance steps. Sharing the photo and video, Aniston wrote, "Back to work with my buddy," and tagged Adam Sandler. Apart from the Murder Mystery series, the duo also starred in 2011's Just Go With It.

More about Murder Mystery

Murder Mystery, a Netflix's comedy-thriller, came out in 2019. The film starred Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as a couple and also had Gemma Arterton, Adeel Akhtar, Luke Evans and more in supporting roles. The film's plot revolved around a New York cop and his wife, who fall into a murder controversy on their Europe vacation. While they have nothing to do with the murder, their presence on the crime scene invites a lot of trouble. The film is one of the OTT giant's biggest hits. As per Fox News, the movie was viewed by 30 million accounts in just three days of its release. Moreover, the movie reached over 83 million homes.

Murder Mystery was announced back in September 2021 during Netflix's fan event, Tudum. Both Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston mysteriously announced the film in a video. As the clip ended, a text appeared on the screen that read, "More mystery, some murders," along with a card that had Murder Mystery 2 written on it.

