Jennifer Aniston’s Iconic Portrait To Be Auctioned To Generate COVID-19 Relief Funds

Jennifer Aniston recently turned to her Instagram handle to reveal that her stunning 1995 portrait, which was clicked by photographer Mark Seliger, is now up for auction for collecting funds for COVID-19 relief efforts. If the reports are to be believed, the picture had become quite a sensation back in the day. Take a look at Jennifer address about the same:

Also Read | Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Defends George Floyd Protesters, Says Racism Is Deadlier Than Covid-19

As seen in the video shared by Jennifer Aniston, a photographer can be seen developing the portrait picture. With the video shared, Jennifer wrote: “My dear friend @markseliger teamed up with @radvocacy and @christiesinc to auction 25 of his portraits - including mine â˜ºï¸- for COVID-19 relief... 100% of sales proceeds of this portrait will go to @NAFClinics, an organization which provides free coronavirus testing and care nationwide to the medically underserved. Link in my bio to learn more about the auction. Thank you again to Mark for allowing me to be part of this â¤ï¸ðŸ™ðŸ¼ #radart4aid”.

If the reports are to be believed, besides Jennifer Aniston's iconic picture, portraits of other Hollywood A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Billie Eilish, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, will also be auctioned off by photographer Seliger, proceeds of which will go towards various charity funds across America, which aim to aid the Governments' efforts to fight the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Also Read | South Korea: Robot With Artificial Intelligence Helps Fight COVID-19 Spread

Jennifer thanks front-line workers

Jennifer Aniston, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to her official Instagram handle to share an appreciation post for the frontline COVID warriors. As seen in the picture shared, Jennifer Aniston mentioned that she will be joining hands with a few companies to make some donations for the frontline workers. Adding to the same, Jennifer Aniston thanked those ‘healing hands’ who are working tirelessly to fight the Coronavirus. Jennifer Aniston wrote: “To all those #HealingHands that are caring for patients everywhere. You are our heroes. Thank you for all that you do. We love you.” Take a look:

Also Read | COVID-19 Effect: DGCA Extends Deadline For IndiGo, GoAir To Replace Unmodified PW Engines To Aug 31

Recently, Matthew Perry, Matt le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston took to their Instagram handle to share an exciting piece of news with fans. The cast explained that the opportunity is a part of the All-In challenge, which involves celebrities auctioning off prized possessions or giving fans the opportunity to enter contests to help fund food banks around the United States. As per reports, the proceeds of the auction will go to No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels and America’s Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. The cast of the show was about to start shooting from May, however, due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the US, the reunion special has reportedly got delayed.

Also Read | COVID-19 Effect: DGCA Extends Deadline For IndiGo, GoAir To Replace Unmodified PW Engines To Aug 31

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.