Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Defends George Floyd Protesters, Says Racism Is Deadlier Than Covid-19

While George Floyd's death has resulted in thousands of Americans taking to the streets to protest, many people have voiced their opinion against the protesters. Some people are focusing on people ignoring social distancing measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and some think the protests are too violent. However, people have defended the protesters, arguing that no one knows that people are going through. NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's op-ed piece for the Los Angeles Times on Saturday defends the protesters, explaining that these protests are a result of black Americans being pushed to their limits. Here is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on George Floyd, the protesters and racism:

Abdul-Jabbar compared the USA to a burning building for the African Americans, saying that they are 'choking on the smoke as the flames burn closer and closer'. He compared racism in America to dust in the air, writing that 'it seems invisible -- even if you're choking on it -- until you let the sun in. After that, it is everywhere,' Abdul-Jabbar wrote. 'Those who criticize the looting and fires, saying that those actions are hurting the protesters' cause aren't wrong, but they're not right, either', said the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Abdul-Jabbar explained that the 'black community is used to the institutional racism inherent in education, the justice system and jobs'. He added that even though people 'do all the conventional things to raise public and political awareness -- write articulate and insightful pieces in The Atlantic, explain the continued devastation on CNN, support candidates who promise change -- the needle hardly budges'. The NBA legend stated that maybe people are not concerned about how far away the protesters are standing, but worried about their 'sons, husbands, brothers and fathers', wondering if they will be murdered next instead of thinking about people stealing T-shirts or setting the police station on fire. He also pointed out at the number of African Americans dying from COVID-19 as compared to the number of white people dying. He even mentioned President Donal Trump's tweet, which said 'when the looting starts, the shooting starts'.

According to Abdul-Jabbar, black protesters are a part of the community that has been 'pushed to the edge, not because they want bars and nail salons open, but because they want to live. To breathe'. He ended his op-ed by saying that people's perspective on the situation be based on whether they are sitting in front of the TV with a bowl of corn chips waiting for NCIS to begin, or whether they are living in that burning building. What he sees is not a 'rush to judgment, but a rush to justice'.

Last week, George Floyd was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The surveillance videos showed a compliant Floyd being led away after being handcuffed for possibly trying to pass a counterfeit bill. However, a video circulated by onlookers shows Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for seven minutes while he constantly cried out for help. Chauvin ignored Floyd's cries and people's protests, only stopping when Floyd was unresponsive. His death caused thousands of people to protest, seeking justice for the brutal crime.

