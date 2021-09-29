Jennifer Aniston Gets Candid On Dating, Shares Ideal Type & Says She Is 'ready To Date'

Friends star Jennifer Aniston recently got candid and opened up about her dating life, where the actor said she was single at the moment and ready to date. The Friends alum, in a recent interview, shared that she is ready to be back in a relationship despite enjoying the single life. The actor was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000-2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015-17.

Jennifer Aniston gets candid about her dating life

Jennifer Aniston in an interview with Bruce Bozzi on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy, got candid about her dating life and said that she was ready to be in a relationship. She said, "No one of importance has hit my radar yet but I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with another." The Morning Show actor added, "I didn’t want to [date] for a long time and I loved really being my own woman without being a part of a couple. I’ve been part of a couple since I was 20 so there was something really nice about taking the time."

The actor also shared the qualities she was looking for for her next beau and said, "The ease at which the conversation flows the first time, that’s kind of a good indicator. Confidence, but not a cocky-ness. Humour, please, I beg of you. Generous, kind to people. You know…very few necessities required."

Earlier this year, during the Friends reunion episode, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer admitted that they both had a crush on each other during the shoot of the initial seasons but never acted upon it. There were rumours that Jennifer and David were dating post the confession was made, but both of them denied the rumours.

On the work front, Aniston is currently seen in the television drama series The Morning Show. The series also stars Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell in lead roles. Aniston plays the role of Alex Levy, an anchor on a popular breakfast news program. Season 2 of the show premiered on September 17, 2021. Jennifer was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series and two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actress – Television Series Drama and Best Television Series – Drama as the series' producer.

Image: AP