Jennifer Aniston On New Texas Abortion Law: 'No Uterus, No Opinion'

As women across the US are currently rallying to call out the new Texas law on abortion, Jennifer Aniston has also extended her support for reproductive rights via her social media handle. Aniston, who played the role of Rachel Green in the iconic 90s sitcom show, FRIENDS, took to her official Instagram handle and posted an important quote from the show. Scroll down to read more.

Jennifer Aniston voices 'her opinion' on the new Texas Abortion Law

Taking to her IG story, Jennifer Aniston shared a GIF from FRIENDS where her character Rachel tells Ross (played by David Schwimmer), "no uterus, no opinion". Voicing her opinion, the actor wrote, "I repeat.. no uterus, no opinion". The famous quote makes a strong point about women's rights over their bodies and the actor could not have shared anything more powerful to call out the new Texas law. Aniston further shared several posters showing women who have been protesting for reproductive rights across several US states and their powerful posters.

In her other IG story, the Murder Mystery actor wrote, "Keep fighting", with a picture of a woman holding a poster that read, "Texas won’t make a 12-year-old wear a mask to school, but they will force her to have a baby". In another IG story of hers, a poster can be seen that read, "Texas: where a virus has reproductive rights, and a woman doesn’t."

Besides Aniston, several other Hollywood celebs like comedian and actor Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence have stepped out to support abortion rights at a rally for Abortion Justice in Washington, DC. The celebs held placards with messages supporting abortion and against the recent law.

Billie Eilish had also slammed the law at the ACL Fest stage at Zilker Park. She said, "When they made that s*** a law, I almost didn’t want to do the show because I wanted to punish this f*****g place for allowing that to happen here". Earlier, Uma Thurman also condemned the law in an emotional op-ed where she also revealed her own abortion story as a scared teenager.

Meanwhile, Aniston recently revealed during her interview with Insider that she had turned down 2001's iconic rom-com, Serendipity, to do a 'romantic comedy once a week' on FRIENDS that also featured Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

Image: AP